B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

After record-breaking heat hit B.C. in late June, it appears the wildfire season has started.

There are now six wildfires of note burning around B.C., with many starting due to the tinder-dry conditions and lack of recent precipitation.

Forty-one active fires are burning in the province with 26 started in the last two days.

Map of wildfires burning around B.C.

Zoom into and move around the map above to see the location of the wildfires in B.C.

Kamloops Fire Centre

George Road Wildfire

It came as the 350-hectare George Road fire swept towards the community.

It is burning approximately seven kilometres south of Lytton, adjacent to Highway 1.

This fire is suspected to be human-caused but is still under investigation.

Driver surrounded by smoke, flames as wildfire rages in B.C.

View image in full screen A unit crew working on the George Road wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

McKay Creek

This wildfire is burning 23 kilometers north of Lillooet, along West Pavilion Road.

It is now an estimated 5,000 hectares and classified as out of control.

Smoke is visible from Lillooet and nearby areas.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the West Pavilion road from the 14 kilometre mark to the 41 kilometre mark in Electoral Area “B.” Contact the Squamish- Lillooet Regional District for more information.

This fire is suspected to be human-caused but is still under investigation.

Sparks Lake

This wildfire is burning 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

It is now an estimated 4,000 hectares and classified as out of control.

Smoke is visible from Kamloops and nearby communities.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an evacuation order for 18 properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

There is also an evacuation alert for 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas, as well as 298 addressed properties in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas within Electoral Areas “E” and “J.”

This fire is suspected to be human-caused but is still under investigation.

Dramatic timelapse of fast-moving B.C. wildfire burning near Kamloops during sunset

Prince George Fire Centre

Beatton River

Discovered June 28, this wildfire is burning at Beatton River, a tributary of the Peace River.

It is an estimated 2,200 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

It is suspected to be caused by lightning but is not threatening any communities at this time.

Heat wave pushes up B.C. wildfire risk

G80997

This wildfire, burning north of the Buckinghorse River, adjacent to Highway 97 North in the Pink Mountain area, has not yet been named.

It is an estimated 4,800 hectares and classified as out of control.

It has prompted an evacuation alert for the following areas:

Peace River Regional District Electoral Area B

1.5 kilometres on either side of Highway 97N south of Mile 202 to Mile 190

5 kilometres west of Highway 97N and 25 kilometres east of Highway 97N from Mile 190 south to the Buckinghorse River Bridge on either side of the Alaska Highway 97N

Minaker River Regional Park

B.C. campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday

G91020

This wildfire, which has also not yet been named, is located along the Alaska Highway and is an estimated 2,200 hectares in size.

It is classified as out of control and is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

Drivers can expect delays due to the current closure of Highway 97N, which is closed in both directions between Sikanni Chief Road and Prophet River Sub Road for 59.3 kilometres (112 kilometres north of Wonowon to 114 kilometres south of Fort Nelson). The B.C. Wildfire Service and RCMP are on-site and will pilot essential traffic through when it is safe to do so.