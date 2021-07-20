SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. government to provide wildfire update amid calls for provincial state of emergency

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga on Osoyoos wildfire' Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga on Osoyoos wildfire
An out-of-control wildfire is burning in a hillside between Oliver and Osoyoos, B.C., threatening several structures. Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga, who is vacationing in the area, has more on the developing situation.

The B.C. government is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the overall wildfire situation in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, along with officials from the B.C. Wildfire Service, Emergency Management B.C. and the RCMP, will speak at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live above, on BC1, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

On Monday afternoon, the Inkaneep Creek wildfire ignited near Osoyoos.

More than 200 properties within the Osoyoos Indian Band have been ordered either to evacuate immediately or to be on alert due to a fast-moving new wildfire that sparked in the area Monday evening.

The First Nation and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) have declared a state of local emergency due to the now 700-hectare blaze, which broke out at approximately 4 p.m. near Inkameep Road, on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve (OIB) between Oliver and Osoyoos, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Inkaneep Creek fir burning near Osoyoos' Inkaneep Creek fir burning near Osoyoos
Inkaneep Creek fir burning near Osoyoos

Read more: More than 200 properties in Osoyoos, B.C., ordered evacuated due to fast-growing wildfire

There have been growing calls for a provincial state of emergency as more evacuation orders and alerts have been ordered.

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan said it was not necessary at that time.

“There is not one advantage” to calling a state of emergency except to bring more people together, Horgan said Friday.

Since April 1, almost 1,100 fire “incidents” have been recorded in the province with 223,000 hectares burned to date.

There are currently 293 wildfires burning in the province with 37 of them considered to be highly visible or a threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated following the press conference at 2 p.m.

