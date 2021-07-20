B.C. government to provide wildfire update amid calls for provincial state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the overall wildfire situation in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, along with officials from the B.C. Wildfire Service, Emergency Management B.C. and the RCMP, will speak at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live above, on BC1, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

On Monday afternoon, the Inkaneep Creek wildfire ignited near Osoyoos.

The First Nation and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) have declared a state of local emergency due to the now 700-hectare blaze, which broke out at approximately 4 p.m. near Inkameep Road, on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve (OIB) between Oliver and Osoyoos, B.C.

Inkaneep Creek fir burning near Osoyoos

There have been growing calls for a provincial state of emergency as more evacuation orders and alerts have been ordered.

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan said it was not necessary at that time.

“There is not one advantage” to calling a state of emergency except to bring more people together, Horgan said Friday.

Since April 1, almost 1,100 fire “incidents” have been recorded in the province with 223,000 hectares burned to date.

There are currently 293 wildfires burning in the province with 37 of them considered to be highly visible or a threat to public safety.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 2 p.m.