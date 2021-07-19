Evacuations underway as menacing wildfire sparks near Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of at least half a dozen homes and a campground in a rural area between Oliver and Osoyoos were evacuated on Monday evening, due to a fast-moving and menacing new wildfire, RCMP said.

The three-hectare blaze broke out at approximately 4:00 p.m. near Inkameep Road, on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve (OIB).

A new wildfire ignited near northeast side of Osoyoos Lake on Monday evening. Courtesy: Chelsea Richardson/ Submitted

Thick dark smoke and ominous orange skies descended across much of the South Okanagan in the wake of the new wildfire, and the blaze is highly visible from the popular tourism towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

Residents are reporting ash falling as far away as Penticton, approximately 40 kilometres from the fire scene.

Witnesses say the fire, burning in mountainous terrain, exploded in size amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

“The Oliver Fire Dept is currently responding to a large fire on Inkameep Rd,” the Oliver Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Ominous smoke-filled sky right now looking due west of our home and community of Oliver as we gaze up and over Fairview Mountain. Yikes!#wildfires @TownofOliverBC @WineCapital @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/nG5IJwTfag — Alan Ruddiman 🇨🇦🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@awruddiman) July 19, 2021

“We are asking people to stay clear of the area.”

The BC Wildfire Service said its responding to the dynamic situation with ground personnel, air tankers and helicopters.

The fire is burning out of control, and the cause is unknown.

Dark smoke, ominous orange skies have descended across much of the South Okanagan in the past hour, as a new #BCWildfire sparks between Oliver and Osoyoos. (Photos: Submitted). pic.twitter.com/EQHrRSCdEB — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 20, 2021

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said its monitoring the wildfire- which is within the OIB’s jurisdiction.

FortisBC says it shut off power to 3,000 customers in the area, at the request of first responders.

Our crews are in #OliverBC & #OsoyoosBC supporting local emergency services. At their request we've interrupted power to ~3000 customers due to a wildfire in the vicinity. We'll restore service once the fire department deems it is safe to do so. More info: https://t.co/eOFWTYStdk — FortisBC (@FortisBC) July 20, 2021

There are 299 active fires in the province and 37 wildfires of note — that means they pose a threat to public safety and are highly visible.

Almost one-third of the fires are burning in the Kamloops region and about 70 per cent of the active wildfires have been sparked by lightning.

More to come…

