SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Evacuations underway as menacing wildfire sparks near Osoyoos, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Fast-growing wildfire burning on hillside near Oliver and Osoyoos' Fast-growing wildfire burning on hillside near Oliver and Osoyoos
Global News viewers captured images of the Inkaneep Fire that began Monday afternoon and is burning on the hillside between Oliver and Osoyoos near several homes, cottages and wineries.

Residents of at least half a dozen homes and a campground in a rural area between Oliver and Osoyoos were evacuated on Monday evening, due to a fast-moving and menacing new wildfire, RCMP said.

The three-hectare blaze broke out at approximately 4:00 p.m. near Inkameep Road, on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve (OIB).

A new wildfire ignited near northeast side of Osoyoos Lake on Monday evening.
A new wildfire ignited near northeast side of Osoyoos Lake on Monday evening. Courtesy: Chelsea Richardson/ Submitted

Thick dark smoke and ominous orange skies descended across much of the South Okanagan in the wake of the new wildfire, and the blaze is highly visible from the popular tourism towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are reporting ash falling as far away as Penticton, approximately 40 kilometres from the fire scene.

Read more: West Kelowna mayor renews call for backup power source as wildfire threatens only line

Witnesses say the fire, burning in mountainous terrain, exploded in size amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

“The Oliver Fire Dept is currently responding to a large fire on Inkameep Rd,” the Oliver Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

“We are asking people to stay clear of the area.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Three Valley Lake properties put on alert as wildfire threatens community near Revelstoke, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service said its responding to the dynamic situation with ground personnel, air tankers and helicopters.

The fire is burning out of control, and the cause is unknown.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said its monitoring the wildfire- which is within the OIB’s jurisdiction.

FortisBC says it shut off power to 3,000 customers in the area, at the request of first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 299 active fires in the province and 37 wildfires of note — that means they pose a threat to public safety and are highly visible.

Almost one-third of the fires are burning in the Kamloops region and about 70 per cent of the active wildfires have been sparked by lightning.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Mabel Lake puts cabins on alert' Wildfire near Mabel Lake puts cabins on alert
Wildfire near Mabel Lake puts cabins on alert
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagOliver wildfire tagFire evacuations tagosoyoos wildfire tagOsoyoos fire evacuations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers