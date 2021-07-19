Three Valley Lake properties put on alert as wildfire threatens community near Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Lakeside properties at Three Valley Lake near Revelstoke, B.C., were placed under an evacuation alert on Monday, as a wildfire threatens the small community.

The alert was issued at 2:00 p.m. by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, as the fire “may pose a danger to life, health and property,” it said in a news release.

The affected areas include the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway and Three Valley Lake, including the addresses 8271 Trans-Canada Highway and 8903 Trans-Canada Highway.

The lightning-caused fire, first discovered on July 11, is 60 hectares in size and is burning out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Shuswap Emergency Program regarding a wildfire burning near Three Valley Lake in Electoral Area E. The fire is growing and may pose a danger to life, health or property. For details: https://t.co/neaXB6CRUL#SEP #YourCSRD #shuswap pic.twitter.com/yNBn7Az7bf — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) July 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation alert is an advanced warning about the potential threat and is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

0:49 Brush fire in Vernon, B.C. Brush fire in Vernon, B.C.

Upon notification of an ALERT:

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

• Contact family members to advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

Read more: West Kelowna mayor renews call for backup power source as wildfire threatens only line

Story continues below advertisement

• People in the area should plan where they will go in case an evacuation order is issued. Accommodation in the Shuswap area is limited at this time of year, so people should arrange to stay with family or friends, if possible.

3:45 Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions

• Emergency Support Services cannot provide support to visitors to the area or those with secondary dwellings. People visiting the area should consider relocating out of the Evacuation Alert Area at this time.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. Make arrangements for the needs of any pets.

3:45 Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions

• Regularly monitor the CSRD website, http://www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at http://www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 299 active fires in the province and 37 wildfires of note — that means they pose a threat to public safety and are highly visible.

Almost one-third of the fires are burning in the Kamloops region and about 70 per cent of the active wildfires have been sparked by lightning.

There are currently 20 evacuation orders and another 51 evacuation alerts are in place around the province.