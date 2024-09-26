SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Grand Forks, B.C., remains on alert due to late-season U.S. wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning near Grand Forks'
Wildfire burning near Grand Forks
An out-of-control wildfire that began in Washington State forced dozens of people from the B.C. community of Grand Forks to evacuate their homes Wednesday evening. As Troy Charles reports, that evacuation order has been rescinded, but hundreds of properties still remain on evacuation alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The wildfire that prompted a now-rescinded evacuation order for the community of Grand Forks, B.C., has grown to about four square kilometres in size.

That’s up from two square kilometres after the out-of-control fire was discovered Wednesday, south of the U.S. border.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary had issued an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon, saying the Goosmus wildfire was moving north toward the Grand Forks area, and “tactical evacuations” were underway.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order for Grand Forks area after wildfire jumps Canada-U.S. border'
Evacuation order for Grand Forks area after wildfire jumps Canada-U.S. border

At 8 p.m., the district issued another statement saying the potential threat had diminished, and the order had been rescinded based on advice from the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

Story continues below advertisement

An update posted to the service’s website late Wednesday said the “main body” of the fire had not crossed into Canada, though crews were working alongside local fire departments to manage one spot fire north of the border.

The service says structural protection crews were also being deployed to the Grand Forks area, where residents of more than 150 properties have been told to stay ready to leave on short notice in case the threat of the fire flares up again.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices