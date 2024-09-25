SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation order for wildfire near Grand Forks downgraded

By Simon Little & Jacob New Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Evacuation order for Grand Forks area after wildfire jumps Canada-U.S. border'
Evacuation order for Grand Forks area after wildfire jumps Canada-U.S. border
An evacuation order issued Wednesday for homes along Highway 3 near Grand Forks has been downgraded by the local regional district.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has downgraded an evacuation order it issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for a wildfire burning near Grand Forks.

The evacuation order was related to the Goosmus wildfire, burning in Washington State south of Danville, close to the U.S.-Canada border.

156 residences impacted are now on evacuation alert; another evacuation alert issued for more than 500 residences remains in effect.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, with growth in the U.S. caused by winds.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It estimates the blaze is more than 400 hectares in size, but spotting activity has led to one small fire under one hectare in a rural area north of the border.

On Wednesday evening, Fire Information Officer Kim Wright said the Goosmus wildfire was located about one kilometre away from the U.S.-Canada border.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial agency said it was deploying crews and structure protection resources to the area.

Wright said wind is expected to ease through Wednesday evening, with a few millimetres of rain in the forecast.

Trending Now

Those under evacuation alert are asked to be ready to leave their homes at any time due to the threat of the wildfire.

Click to play video: '‘Preparedness continues’: Dry conditions keep areas of B.C. at high risk for wildfires'
‘Preparedness continues’: Dry conditions keep areas of B.C. at high risk for wildfires
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices