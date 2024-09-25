Evacuation order for wildfire near Grand Forks downgraded

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has downgraded an evacuation order it issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for a wildfire burning near Grand Forks.

The evacuation order was related to the Goosmus wildfire, burning in Washington State south of Danville, close to the U.S.-Canada border.

156 residences impacted are now on evacuation alert; another evacuation alert issued for more than 500 residences remains in effect.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, with growth in the U.S. caused by winds.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It estimates the blaze is more than 400 hectares in size, but spotting activity has led to one small fire under one hectare in a rural area north of the border.

On Wednesday evening, Fire Information Officer Kim Wright said the Goosmus wildfire was located about one kilometre away from the U.S.-Canada border.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial agency said it was deploying crews and structure protection resources to the area.

Wright said wind is expected to ease through Wednesday evening, with a few millimetres of rain in the forecast.

Those under evacuation alert are asked to be ready to leave their homes at any time due to the threat of the wildfire.