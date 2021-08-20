Menu

Crime

Man charged after alleged assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 1:09 pm
Ryan Mattock is facing 12 charges including assault, uttering threats and utter threats to burn property in two separate incidents near Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Ryan Mattock is facing 12 charges including assault, uttering threats and utter threats to burn property in two separate incidents near Saskatoon. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man is wanted in Saskatchewan after a report of an assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon.

RCMP said a verbal confrontation with staff happened on Aug. 16 after the man entered the building.

An assault then took place and threats were uttered.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid after truck crashes into Saskatoon home

Police said the same man was involved in another incident two days later.

According to police, a white SUV and an orange SUV were stopped at a red light on 71st Street just north of Saskatoon when a verbal confrontation occurred.

The white SUV then backed into the orange SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Warman/Martensville RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for Ryan Mattock in both incidents.

Mattock, 40, is facing 12 charges including assault, uttering threats and uttering threats to burn property.

Read more: Man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.

He is described by police as being six feet tall, 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes, and may be driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.

Police said he should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone knowing Mattock’s whereabouts should contact their nearest police detachment, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP Saskatchewan News Sask RCMP Assault Saskatoon News Saskatchewan RCMP Threats Wanuskewin Heritage Park Utter Threats

