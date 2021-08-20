Man charged after alleged assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted in Saskatchewan after a report of an assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon.

RCMP said a verbal confrontation with staff happened on Aug. 16 after the man entered the building.

An assault then took place and threats were uttered.

Police said the same man was involved in another incident two days later.

According to police, a white SUV and an orange SUV were stopped at a red light on 71st Street just north of Saskatoon when a verbal confrontation occurred.

The white SUV then backed into the orange SUV.

Warman/Martensville RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for Ryan Mattock in both incidents.

Mattock, 40, is facing 12 charges including assault, uttering threats and uttering threats to burn property.

He is described by police as being six feet tall, 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes, and may be driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.

Police said he should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone knowing Mattock’s whereabouts should contact their nearest police detachment, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.