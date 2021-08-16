Man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.

A man considered armed and dangerous by Saskatchewan RCMP has been caught.
Glen Frederick Halkett was wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Aug. 7.
Police said a man approached a car pulled over on the side of a road in the RM of Buckland and fired a shot at the driver.
Halkett is then reported to have taken the car.
A warrant was issued for Halkett’s arrest on charges including robbery with a firearm and using a firearm during the commission of an offence.
He was arrested Monday morning by Prince Albert police.
RCMP said Halkett may be involved in another vehicle theft on the morning of Aug. 11.
In that incident, investigators said a firearm was used in the theft of a white truck in the RM of Buckland.
Police said the truck was located, however, officers were unable to stop the vehicle.
