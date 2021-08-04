Woman escaped attempted sexual assault in wooded area, Saskatchewan RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a woman escaped an attempted sexual assault in northwest Saskatchewan and are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

Officers were called to a rural, wooded area at the junction of highways 224 and 950, near the gate of Meadow Lake Provincial Park at roughly 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation determined that a man armed with a knife approached a woman who was working in the area and attempted to sexually assault her, according to a press release.

RCMP said the woman was able to fight the man off and escaped with minor injuries.

The man was described as being under 30 years old, tall and thin with tan skin. Police said he was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandanna covering his face.

Anyone who saw any parked vehicles or pedestrians in the area on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3, is asked to call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meadow Lake Provincial Park is roughly 330 km northwest of Saskatoon.

