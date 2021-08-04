Menu

Crime

Woman escaped attempted sexual assault in wooded area, Saskatchewan RCMP say

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 2:19 pm
A man with a knife. View image in full screen
A man with a knife. File Photo / Getty Images

RCMP say a woman escaped an attempted sexual assault in northwest Saskatchewan and are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

Officers were called to a rural, wooded area at the junction of highways 224 and 950, near the gate of Meadow Lake Provincial Park at roughly 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Police arrest Regina man following sexual assault investigation

An investigation determined that a man armed with a knife approached a woman who was working in the area and attempted to sexually assault her, according to a press release.

RCMP said the woman was able to fight the man off and escaped with minor injuries.

The man was described as being under 30 years old, tall and thin with tan skin. Police said he was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandanna covering his face.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who saw any parked vehicles or pedestrians in the area on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3, is asked to call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meadow Lake Provincial Park is roughly 330 km northwest of Saskatoon.

