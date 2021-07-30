Police arrest Regina man following sexual assault investigation

Regina police say a 60-year-old man from Regina is in custody after an investigation into a reported sexual assault.
Police allege the incident happened on July 23.
Police add that the offender is subject to a long-term supervision order in Regina.
Trending Stories
Officers said the suspect, Dennis Gladue, was arrested without incident on July 27 and was charged with sexual assault and breach of a long-term supervision order.
Gladue made his first court appearance on July 27.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments