Crime

Police arrest Regina man following sexual assault investigation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 2:07 pm
Sixty-year-old Dennis Gladue of Regina faces charges including sexual assault following a Regina police investigation into a sexual assault incident. View image in full screen
Sixty-year-old Dennis Gladue of Regina faces charges including sexual assault following a Regina police investigation into a sexual assault incident. File / Global News

Regina police say a 60-year-old man from Regina is in custody after an investigation into a reported sexual assault.

Police allege the incident happened on July 23.

Police add that the offender is subject to a long-term supervision order in Regina.

Read more: Inquest into death of man shot by Regina police during hostage situation set for August

Officers said the suspect, Dennis Gladue, was arrested without incident on July 27 and was charged with sexual assault and breach of a long-term supervision order.

Gladue made his first court appearance on July 27.

