Moose Jaw, Sask. police investigating two sexual assault incidents

A warning has been sent out by Moose Jaw, Sask., police after two occasions when women were sexually assaulted while out jogging.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, police say the incidents are being actively investigated and officers are looking to determine if they are related.

The first incident was reported to police on June 25, however, it happened on June 21.

The report states that a woman was approached by a man on a bicycle and was sexually assaulted while jogging in the area of 12th Avenue and Lilooet Street West. The woman was able to fight off the attacker and he fled the scene.

He’s described as Caucasian, five-feet-11-inches to six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie with a black backpack.

The other offence happened on an evening in late April or early May, but police share that they received the report on July 27.

A man came up to a woman on foot while she was jogging in the Sunningdale area near Thatcher Drive and sexually assaulted her. The woman fought off the attacker and managed to get away.

Police say he’s described as Caucasian with a thin build, five-foot-nine-inches to six feet tall, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with black pants.

Moose Jaw police are hoping to identify other witnesses to either of the incidents and any other victims who have experienced a similar incident that has gone unreported to police.

Residents who enjoy walking, jogging, running or biking at night are also being asked by police to follow precautions in light of these recent offences:

• Stay in well-lit and visible areas;

• Have a partner;

• Bring your phone and know the safety features on your device;

• Don’t wear headphones; and

• Vary your route

