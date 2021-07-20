Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

15 Wing Moose Jaw announces new wing commander

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:33 pm
Col. C.Y. Jonathan Bouchard (bottom left) is the new wing commander of 15 Wing Moose Jaw after Col. Ron J. Walker (bottom right) relinquished the role on July 15. View image in full screen
Col. C.Y. Jonathan Bouchard (bottom left) is the new wing commander of 15 Wing Moose Jaw after Col. Ron J. Walker (bottom right) relinquished the role on July 15. Provided / 15 Wing Moose Jaw

15 Wing Moose Jaw has named a new wing commander, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

Col. C.Y. Jonathan Bouchard has taken over for Col. Ron J. Walker, who relinquished command on July 15.

Led by former 15 Wing commander Brig. Gen. Denis P. O’Reilly, this year’s ceremony was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but included local dignitaries, family members and fellow members of 15 Wing.

Read more: CFB 15 Wing Moose Jaw celebrates freedom of the city

A livestream of the ceremony was also made for those who were not able to attend the event.

“As we close another successful chapter, the first few lines of the next chapter are already written and together, as an all-inclusive team, we will ensure that dignity and respect is at the forefront of everything we do,” Bouchard said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to develop a culture where everyone is valued and can develop into our leaders of tomorrow.”

Bouchard’s military highlights include being a flight instructor in 1997 at 3 Canadian Forces Flight Training School (3 CFFTS) Portage La Prairie, Man.

Read more: Canadian Forces Snowbirds take flight, preparing to mark 50th season in 2021

Shortly after that, he was posted to 439 Combat Support Squadron (CSS) in Bagotville, Que., where he flew the CH-118 Iroquois and the CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

In 2003, Bouchard was posted on exchange to the United States with the Department of Homeland Security. There, he flew the HH-60-J (Jayhawk) with the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Cape Cod, Mass.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

Walker will continue his military career in London, U.K.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Snowbirds crash felt in Moose Jaw, Sask., the team’s home base' Impact of Snowbirds crash felt in Moose Jaw, Sask., the team’s home base
Impact of Snowbirds crash felt in Moose Jaw, Sask., the team’s home base – May 19, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed Forces tagMilitary tagMoose Jaw tagMoose Jaw News tag15 Wing Moose Jaw tagC.Y. Jonathan Bouchard tagRon J. Walker tagWing Commander tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers