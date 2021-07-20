15 Wing Moose Jaw announces new wing commander

Send this page to someone via email

15 Wing Moose Jaw has named a new wing commander, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

Col. C.Y. Jonathan Bouchard has taken over for Col. Ron J. Walker, who relinquished command on July 15.

Led by former 15 Wing commander Brig. Gen. Denis P. O’Reilly, this year’s ceremony was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but included local dignitaries, family members and fellow members of 15 Wing.

A livestream of the ceremony was also made for those who were not able to attend the event.

“As we close another successful chapter, the first few lines of the next chapter are already written and together, as an all-inclusive team, we will ensure that dignity and respect is at the forefront of everything we do,” Bouchard said.

“We will continue to develop a culture where everyone is valued and can develop into our leaders of tomorrow.”

Bouchard’s military highlights include being a flight instructor in 1997 at 3 Canadian Forces Flight Training School (3 CFFTS) Portage La Prairie, Man.

Shortly after that, he was posted to 439 Combat Support Squadron (CSS) in Bagotville, Que., where he flew the CH-118 Iroquois and the CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

In 2003, Bouchard was posted on exchange to the United States with the Department of Homeland Security. There, he flew the HH-60-J (Jayhawk) with the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Cape Cod, Mass.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

Walker will continue his military career in London, U.K.

