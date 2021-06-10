‘Stop Mething Around’: Moose Jaw documentary highlights impact of crystal meth

Send this page to someone via email

Crystal meth use in Moose Jaw has continued to climb throughout the years, but one committee is focused on spreading awareness and lowering the numbers.

Formed in 2019, the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee (MJCMSC) has many representatives from local organizations including police, emergency medical services and school divisions.

“We have stats that show that since 2015 there has been a 2,000 per cent increase in simple [meth] possession charges laid in Moose Jaw,” said Mary Lee Booth, project coordinator.

“Since 2015, there’s been a 2,800 per cent increase in the number of charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.”

The City of Moose Jaw claimed June 6-12 as crystal meth awareness week, giving the committee the perfect opportunity to spread its message.

MJCMSC is promoting a locally filmed video called “Stop Mething Around” produced by Shaw Spotlight. It’s a documentary featuring two individuals who share their stories.

“We have Chad [Kobelsky] and Meagan [Jasper] who talk about their journeys in their crystal meth addictions and their recovery. Those are really powerful stories,” Booth said.

The documentary also shares perspectives from front-line workers, the Moose Jaw Police Service, mental health and addictions workers and EMS.

Devon Oleniuk, committee member and superintendent with Moose Jaw police, says overdoses caused by meth are also becoming common as of late.

“We actually had three overdoses two weekends ago. I can’t say it was solely crystal meth — it was a combination of that as well as fentanyl,” Oleniuk said.

“All three overdoses for a community our size in one weekend is significant. One of the persons passed away as a result of that and two were able to survive.”

Booth said she hopes the documentary lets people know the impact meth is having on the community as well as those struggling with addiction along with their friends and family.

“We really want people to know the dangers of it … ahead of time so they make the decision not to try it in the first place,” Booth said.

The documentary, first released Wednesday night, can be seen on YouTube or watched below.