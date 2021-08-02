Saskatoon police use taser on man accused of pointing gun at family

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon police officer used a taser on a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon after a report came in that the man was pointing a firearm at his family members.

Police received the 911 call at 3:26 p.m., and arrived at the home in 900-block of Avenue J S.

Responding officers found the suspect in a garage. Police allege the man became “confrontational and non-compliant” with police.

According to a police statement, an officer deployed their taser and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was treated by paramedics and then taken to detention.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. He faces numerous charges involving firearms and weapons, threats to cause death, and several breaches of a probation order.

The man will see a justice of the peace on Monday.

Saskatoon Police say the incident will be reviewed in accordance to policy.