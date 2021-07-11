Menu

Crime

Taser used after altercation with intoxicated man Saturday night: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 1:57 pm
Saskatoon police tasered and arrested a 20-year-old man after getting into an altercation with officers. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police tasered and arrested a 20-year-old man after getting into an altercation with officers. File / Global News

A 20-year-old man is being charged with assaulting a police officer after an incident on Saturday night.

Read more: Teen caught going 100 km/h above the speed limit, vehicle impounded: Saskatoon police

At roughly 11 p.m., Saskatoon police were called to the 900 block of Avenue J South for an unknown problem.

Officers say there were confronted by an intoxicated man at the residence. During the altercation, a taser was used to subdue the man. He was arrested shortly after.

The man was checked out by paramedics on the scene before being transferred to SPS detention.

Read more: Saskatoon police use Taser on ‘confrontational’ suspect

Story continues below advertisement

The incident will be reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service Policy.

 

 

