Taser used after altercation with intoxicated man Saturday night: Saskatoon police

A 20-year-old man is being charged with assaulting a police officer after an incident on Saturday night.

At roughly 11 p.m., Saskatoon police were called to the 900 block of Avenue J South for an unknown problem.

Officers say there were confronted by an intoxicated man at the residence. During the altercation, a taser was used to subdue the man. He was arrested shortly after.

The man was checked out by paramedics on the scene before being transferred to SPS detention.

The incident will be reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service Policy.