Saskatoon police searching for stabbing suspect

Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.

According to a press release, the victim was stabbed a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening near 20th Street West and Avenue S South. Medavie Health Services West Paramedics took him to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The release said police believe the victim and attacker are known to each other.

Officers are investigating and a watch commander told Global News they are conducting interviews, but couldn’t provide any further information.

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with more information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

