Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police searching for stabbing suspect

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 11:54 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.

According to a press release, the victim was stabbed a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening near 20th Street West and Avenue S South. Medavie Health Services West Paramedics took him to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Trending Stories

The release said police believe the victim and attacker are known to each other.

Read more: Saskatoon police looking for 2 suspects after shooting Friday night, 1 taken to hospital

Officers are investigating and a watch commander told Global News they are conducting interviews, but couldn’t provide any further information.

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with more information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatchewan News tagStabbing tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Stabbing tagMedavie Health Services West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers