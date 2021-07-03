Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police looking for 2 suspects after shooting Friday night, 1 taken to hospital

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 12:24 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police continue their search for two suspects after a teen was injured in a shooting late Friday night.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

At roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Blakeney Crescent to the scene of an injured 17-year-old male.

Police said the youth had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers continue to search for two suspects involved in the shooting. Both individuals are described to be in their late teens. The suspects left the scene in a grey SUV or van.

Police don’t believe the attack was random.

Anyone with any information on the incident contact the police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

