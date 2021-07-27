Saskatoon police investigate suspicious fires

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saskatoon are investigating a series of suspicious fires.

Authorities say the small fires were discovered shortly around 7:20 p.m. along the lower path of the riverbank, in the 700 block of 25th St. E.

An investigation has determined the first blaze was sparked closer to the Broadway Bridge on the east side of the river, with several small fire spots moving north along the riverbank until the final scene near the top of the University Bridge.

It’s believed all of them were started sometime between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night – Jun 6, 2021

Related News Burlington house fire suspected arson