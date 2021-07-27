Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigate suspicious fires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 1:15 pm
Authorities say the small fires were discovered shortly around 7:20 p.m. along the lower path of the riverbank, in the 700 block of 25th St. E. View image in full screen
Authorities say the small fires were discovered shortly around 7:20 p.m. along the lower path of the riverbank, in the 700 block of 25th St. E. File / Global News

Police in Saskatoon are investigating a series of suspicious fires.

Authorities say the small fires were discovered shortly around 7:20 p.m. along the lower path of the riverbank, in the 700 block of 25th St. E.

Read more: Multiple houses catch fire in Saskatoon: Fire department

An investigation has determined the first blaze was sparked closer to the Broadway Bridge on the east side of the river, with several small fire spots moving north along the riverbank until the final scene near the top of the University Bridge.

It’s believed all of them were started sometime between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night' Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night
Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night – Jun 6, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
