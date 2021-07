Send this page to someone via email

Arson is suspected as the cause of a fire that did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a vacant Burlington home.

When the Burlington Fire Department arrived at the house on Maple Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Monday, there were flames and smoke coming from the building.

It’s believed the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

