The Burlington Fire Department says a blaze in a rural shed on Sunday afternoon likely started as a result of some uncooled ash in a chimney.

A city spokesperson says about 10 trucks and 30 firefighters were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. to a garage on Britannia Road.

Investigators say the structure suffered an estimated $150,000 of damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Britannia Rd will be closed between Blind Line and Guelph Line for approximately one hour on request of @BurlingtonFire for a structure fire investigation ^pc — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) March 8, 2020

