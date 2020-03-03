Menu

Canada

Burlington apartment fire sends 1 person to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:45 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 12:49 pm
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called into investigate an apartment blaze on Nelson Avenue in Burlington.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called into investigate an apartment blaze on Nelson Avenue in Burlington. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Burlington apartment building that has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night.

The Burlington Fire Department rushed to a complex on Nelson Avenue near Lakeshore Road and Maple Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. after reports of smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

Officials say it took about four hours to extinguish the blaze, which they say began in someone’s living room.

READ MORE: Tenants displaced after significant damage from morning fire in Hamilton apartment

Two children were also sent to hospital as a precaution, according to Burlington Fire.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
