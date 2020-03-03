Burlington apartment fire sends 1 person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Burlington apartment building that has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night.

The Burlington Fire Department rushed to a complex on Nelson Avenue near Lakeshore Road and Maple Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. after reports of smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

Officials say it took about four hours to extinguish the blaze, which they say began in someone’s living room.

Two children were also sent to hospital as a precaution, according to Burlington Fire.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

