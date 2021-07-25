Multiple houses catch fire in Saskatoon: Fire department

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon fire department responded to multiple homes on fire on Sunday morning on 33rd Street West.

At 8:13 a.m., the fire department received a call about a one-storey strutcure on fire in the 3400 block of 33rd Street West.

First arriving crews got to the scene at 8:18 a.m. and reported one home was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to homes on either side of it.

It was reported to fire crews that all occupants of the homes had gotten out safely. Salvation Army helped the residents with immediate needs.

Three engines, one ladder truck, a heavy rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched.

More firefighters were called in to help out with extinguishment.

Utilities were shut down and SaskEnergy and electrical crews were called in for additional scene safety and support.

The fire was brought under control at 9:38 a.m.

Two fire investigators and the police investigator were called in to begin a cause and origin scene examination.

There was no damage estimate available at the time this article was published.

The fire department said a battalion chief and an entire crew of four extra firefighters were called into work, putting a reserve apparatus into service at a fire station during this incident.

“On duty firefighters and fire engines were strategically relocated during this incident to provide adequate resources to the remainder of our community,” a press release stated.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. A firefighter told a Global News photographer that they were still searching for a cat as of Sunday morning.

