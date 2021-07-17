7 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Paramedics say seven people, including four children, were taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga Saturday morning.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they were called to the scene on Laddie Crescent, in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road, at 7:38 a.m.

The spokesperson said there were 12 people inside the affected residence, seven of whom were transported to hospital.

They were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and were in non-life-threatening condition.

A fire investigator was seen in the home’s burned-out garage Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police assisted with road closures in the area.

Further information regarding the fire wasn’t immediately available.

View image in full screen Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News