Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

7 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 11:42 am
A fire investigator at the scene of a house fire in Mississauga on Saturday. View image in full screen
A fire investigator at the scene of a house fire in Mississauga on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Peel Paramedics say seven people, including four children, were taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga Saturday morning.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they were called to the scene on Laddie Crescent, in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road, at 7:38 a.m.

The spokesperson said there were 12 people inside the affected residence, seven of whom were transported to hospital.

Read more: Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Markham, no injuries reported

They were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and were in non-life-threatening condition.

A fire investigator was seen in the home’s burned-out garage Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police assisted with road closures in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information regarding the fire wasn’t immediately available.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagMississauga tagPeel Region tagPeel Paramedics tagMississauga Fire tagLaddie Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers