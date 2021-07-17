7 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire

Peel Paramedics say seven people, including four children, were taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga Saturday morning.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they were called to the scene on Laddie Crescent, in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road, at 7:38 a.m.
The spokesperson said there were 12 people inside the affected residence, seven of whom were transported to hospital.
They were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and were in non-life-threatening condition.
A fire investigator was seen in the home’s burned-out garage Saturday morning.
Peel Regional Police assisted with road closures in the area.
Further information regarding the fire wasn’t immediately available.
