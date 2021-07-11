Menu

Canada

Saskatoon fire department respond to house, deck fire Saturday night

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 1:55 pm
The cause and origin of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available.
The cause and origin of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The Saskatoon Fire Department attended a house and deck fire on Saturday night.

A statement said the fire department received a report of a fire at the rear of a home in the 200 block of Avenue E North at 7:26 p.m.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at 7:30 p.m., crews reported a deck and house on fire. Incoming crews were assigned tactics.

Utility companies were also called to completely shut down the utilities and provide extra scene safety.

The fire had spread from the outside of the home to inside the home. Fire crews extinguished the outside fire that was spreading into the home.

No people or animals were found inside the home during the crews’ searches. No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of this fire

Using a thermal imaging camera, fire fighters directed their hose lines to cool any hot spots. Crews were on scene for about one to one-and-a-half hours according to the battalion chief.

A fire investigator was also dispatched to the scene and has since begun their investigation. The cause and origin of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available.

