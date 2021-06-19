Explosion kills person, destroys Saskatoon home

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning explosion killed a person and leveled a house in Saskatoon on Saturday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service said, in a statement, that it and the Fire Department are investigating what caused the blast, which took place in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South a few minutes before 4 a.m.

The statement said officers from the major crimes and forensic identification units were at the scene, along with members of the provincial coroner’s office, but they couldn’t release any further information about the victim. The release said they likely wouldn’t be able to release further information for a while, due to the “extensive scene.”

A blast “levelled” the house, according to a fire department press release. Supplied / City of Saskatoon

An earlier police statement, released around 5:30 a.m., stated two officers noticed a house fire a few minutes before 4 a.m. and heard an explosion as they approached.

An early morning fire department statement said firefighters received numerous 911 calls at the same time, and that the arriving crew “found a house leveled from an explosion.”

“Large debris, vehicles and a detached garage were all on fire,” it stated.

Both statements said the blast damaged two neighbouring houses. Fire crews scrambled to protect both other structures.

The fire department statement said no firefighters had been injured.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and Police haven’t reported any injuries, as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Supplied / City of Saskatoon

The statement said a fire investigator was at the scene and that damage estimates were pending.

Police have cordoned off the street and are asking residents to avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.