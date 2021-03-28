Saskatoon police and fire crews on scene of fire in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Avenue S South in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

No injuries were reported. Traffic restrictions are in place for the block and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Individuals with information about this incident are asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— More to come.

