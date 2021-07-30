Quebec man charged as 4th suspect in 2014 Saskatoon jewelry store armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

After seven years, a man from Quebec has been charged as the fourth suspect in a 2014 brazen armed robbery of a Birks jewelry store in Saskatoon.

On Feb. 1, 2014, four men brandishing crowbars entered the store in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 11 a.m. They smashed display cases and stole a large quantity of Rolex watches and other valuable jewelry.

Their getaway vehicle was found burning around 90 minutes later in the area of Bottomley Avenue and Osler Street.

Four men were identified as suspects and Canada-wide warrants were issued for them.

Three suspects were arrested in Montreal; two were sentenced in Saskatoon, while charges against the third were stayed, according to police.

Pierre Hernandez, 37, is facing charges of robbery, having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence, conspiracy to commit arson and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

“Investigators also believe a fifth person was involved but have not been able to identify them,” reads a press release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.