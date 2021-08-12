Saskatchewan RCMP search for man considered armed and dangerous

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching the area surrounding Prince Albert for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Glen Frederick Halkett is charged in a robbery that happened Aug. 7 on the Little Red River First Nation.

Police said a man approached a car pulled over on the side of a road and fired a shot at the driver.

Halkett is then reported to have taken the car.

RCMP said Halkett may be involved in another vehicle theft on Wednesday morning.

In that incident, investigators said a firearm was used in the theft of a white truck in the RM of Buckland.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the truck was located, however, officers were unable to stop the vehicle.

Read more: RCMP lay charges in connection to death of Big River First Nation man in 2020

Halkett is described by police as being five feet six inches, roughly 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in the communities of Little Red River First Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prince Albert, Shellbrook or the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, but RCMP said this is not confirmed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Halkett, who is facing five charges including robbery with a firearm and using a firearm during the commission of an offence.

Police said Halkett should not be approached and anyone spotting him should immediately contact 911.