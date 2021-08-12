Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP search for man considered armed and dangerous

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 10:35 am
Saskatchewan RCMP says Glen Halkett, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted have a shot was reported to have been fired during a robbery. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP says Glen Halkett, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted have a shot was reported to have been fired during a robbery. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching the area surrounding Prince Albert for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Glen Frederick Halkett is charged in a robbery that happened Aug. 7 on the Little Red River First Nation.

Read more: Highway 16 traffic stop results in drug trafficking charges for 3: RCMP

Police said a man approached a car pulled over on the side of a road and fired a shot at the driver.

Halkett is then reported to have taken the car.

RCMP said Halkett may be involved in another vehicle theft on Wednesday morning.

In that incident, investigators said a firearm was used in the theft of a white truck in the RM of Buckland.

Police said the truck was located, however, officers were unable to stop the vehicle.

Read more: RCMP lay charges in connection to death of Big River First Nation man in 2020

Halkett is described by police as being five feet six inches, roughly 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in the communities of Little Red River First Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prince Albert, Shellbrook or the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, but RCMP said this is not confirmed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Halkett, who is facing five charges including robbery with a firearm and using a firearm during the commission of an offence.

Police said Halkett should not be approached and anyone spotting him should immediately contact 911.

