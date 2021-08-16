Woman’s death in Prince Albert, Sask. ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A recent suspicious death in Prince Albert, Sask., is now a homicide investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers were called to a reported assault on Aug. 5 at a business in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was then taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Doris Broussie was declared dead by medical staff two days later.

Her death was ruled a homicide by police on Monday following an autopsy on Aug. 10.

Police have not stated the nature of her injuries or the cause of her death.

No arrests have been made and members of the criminal investigation division and the forensics identification section continue to investigate.