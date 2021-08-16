Menu

Crime

Woman’s death in Prince Albert, Sask. ruled a homicide

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:00 pm
Prince Albert police say foul play was not a factor in the death of a 32-year-old woman last month. View image in full screen
Doris Broussie was declared dead by medical staff in Saskatoon two days after she was assaulted in Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

A recent suspicious death in Prince Albert, Sask., is now a homicide investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers were called to a reported assault on Aug. 5 at a business in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Read more: Past tipsters called on by Prince Albert police on anniversary of homicide

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was then taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Doris Broussie was declared dead by medical staff two days later.

Her death was ruled a homicide by police on Monday following an autopsy on Aug. 10.

Police have not stated the nature of her injuries or the cause of her death.

Read more: Nunavut RCMP arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask.

No arrests have been made and members of the criminal investigation division and the forensics identification section continue to investigate.

