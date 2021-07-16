Death of 49-year-old man ruled homicide, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation has been launched in Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a “suspicious” death at a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The body of a 49-year-old man was found in the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

An autopsy was ordered and is presently being performed, according to a press release on Friday.

Police said, at this stage of the investigation, it appears the person or persons responsible were known to the deceased. Members of the SPS major crime and forensic identification units, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate.

This death marks the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

