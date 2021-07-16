Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death of 49-year-old man ruled homicide, Saskatoon police say

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:30 pm
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2021 in the 1800 block of Avenue B North. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2021 in the 1800 block of Avenue B North. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A homicide investigation has been launched in Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a “suspicious” death at a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The body of a 49-year-old man was found in the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Search for suspects continues as police investigate stabbing death of Calgary father

His name was not released by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

An autopsy was ordered and is presently being performed, according to a press release on Friday.

Police said, at this stage of the investigation, it appears the person or persons responsible were known to the deceased. Members of the SPS major crime and forensic identification units, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

This death marks the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagHomicide tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Homicide tagAvenue B North tagMayfair tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers