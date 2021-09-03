Woman charged in Saskatoon’s 5th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say an arrest has been made in the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

The body of a 49-yer-old man was found in a home on July 15 in the 1800 block of Avenue B North.

Police initially called his death suspicious before ruling it a homicide.

His name and a cause of death have not been released by police.

On Thursday, police said a woman was arrested in Jans Bay, Sask., in connection with the death.

She is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

