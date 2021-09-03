Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in Saskatoon’s 5th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 10:42 am
A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2021. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon police say an arrest has been made in the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

The body of a 49-yer-old man was found in a home on July 15 in the 1800 block of Avenue B North.

Police initially called his death suspicious before ruling it a homicide.

Read more: Death of 49-year-old man ruled homicide, Saskatoon police say

His name and a cause of death have not been released by police.

On Thursday, police said a woman was arrested in Jans Bay, Sask., in connection with the death.

She is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagHomicide tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagSecond Degree Murder tagSaskatoon Homicide tagAvenue B North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers