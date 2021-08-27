Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Body found outside of Prince Albert, Sask. identified as homicide victim

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 12:09 pm
Prince Albert police said remains located in a wooded area northeast of the city were confirmed to be Tristan Chaboyer’s following DNA testing. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police said remains located in a wooded area northeast of the city were confirmed to be Tristan Chaboyer’s following DNA testing. Handout Photo / Prince Albert Police Service

Prince Albert police said remains found outside the northern Saskatchewan city earlier this year are those of a homicide victim.

Tristan Chaboyer was reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020. He was 24 at the time.

His disappearance was called suspicious by police a few days later.

In June, police said Chaboyer’s disappearance was the result of foul play and launched a homicide investigation.

Police have not said what led them to open a homicide investigation.

On Friday, Prince Albert police said remains located in a wooded area northeast of the city were confirmed to be Chaboyer’s following DNA testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any other details, including a cause of death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the events leading up to Chaboyer’s disappearance to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

