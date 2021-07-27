Past tipsters called on by Prince Albert police on anniversary of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to follow up with previous tipsters on the one-year anniversary of a homicide investigation launched in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers were called to a reported serious assault at a home in the 400 block of 18th Street West at 12:30 a.m. on July 27, 2020. Dorian Gene Michel, 27, was taken to the Victoria Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.

The manner and cause of Michel’s death were not released by investigators.

Police said members of the public have provided information and are asking them to once again call them because follow-up with previous tipsters can often lead to new information valuable to the homicide investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information asked contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

The criminal investigation division is looking into the homicide.

0:56 Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021