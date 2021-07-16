Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nunavut RCMP arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 2:21 pm
Prince Albert police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 33-year-old Corey Clarke, who is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 33-year-old Corey Clarke, who is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

A man who was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Prince Albert, Sask., has been arrested in Nunavut.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Corey Clarke, 33, who is facing one count of second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued in homicide investigation by Prince Albert police

At roughly 6 a.m. on May 24, Prince Albert Police Service officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue West for a report of a deceased woman. Autopsy results confirmed the woman’s death to be the result of homicide, according to a press release.

Baker Lake RCMP said they arrested Clarke, 33, on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Information from the public was instrumental in locating Clarke, according to Prince Albert police.

Clarke remains in custody following a bail hearing in Nunavut. Arrangements have been made in conjunction with the Prince Albert Police Service to transport Clarke back to Prince Albert.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues' Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues
Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues – May 6, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagPrince Albert tagPrince Albert Police tagPrince Albert Saskatchewan tagPrince Albert Police Service tagNunavut tagArrest Warrant tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert Homicide tag4th Avenue West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers