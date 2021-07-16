Nunavut RCMP arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Prince Albert, Sask., has been arrested in Nunavut.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Corey Clarke, 33, who is facing one count of second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross.

At roughly 6 a.m. on May 24, Prince Albert Police Service officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue West for a report of a deceased woman. Autopsy results confirmed the woman’s death to be the result of homicide, according to a press release.

Baker Lake RCMP said they arrested Clarke, 33, on Thursday.

Information from the public was instrumental in locating Clarke, according to Prince Albert police.

Clarke remains in custody following a bail hearing in Nunavut. Arrangements have been made in conjunction with the Prince Albert Police Service to transport Clarke back to Prince Albert.

