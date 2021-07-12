Menu

Crime

Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for 2nd-degree murder in York Street shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 9:35 am
Ottawa police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on York Street on July 5. View image in full screen
Ottawa police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on York Street on July 5. via Ottawa Police Service

The Ottawa Police Service has put out a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a homicide on York Street earlier this month.

Police said late Sunday that 26-year-old Haybe Farhan Aden of Ottawa is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death in the area on July 5.

Read more: 1 man killed, another injured in York Street shooting, Ottawa police say

Tyson Ndongozi Nkuzimana, a 20-year-old man from Ottawa, was killed in the incident.

Trending Stories

The suspect is also facing attempted murder charges after another man was also wounded in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Aden’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond' Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond
Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond – Jun 26, 2021
