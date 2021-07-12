Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for 2nd-degree murder in York Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service has put out a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a homicide on York Street earlier this month.

Police said late Sunday that 26-year-old Haybe Farhan Aden of Ottawa is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death in the area on July 5.

Tyson Ndongozi Nkuzimana, a 20-year-old man from Ottawa, was killed in the incident.

The suspect is also facing attempted murder charges after another man was also wounded in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Aden’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond – Jun 26, 2021