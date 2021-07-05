Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man killed, another injured in York Street shooting: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 10:24 am
Ottawa police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on York Street Sunday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on York Street Sunday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting homicide outside the ByWard Market on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of York Street at 11:54 p.m. on Sunday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to hospital, where one later died. Ottawa police did not provide an update on the condition of the second victim on Monday morning.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Ottawa’s east end

Investigators said Monday morning they’re looking for suspects who fled the area.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

The shooting death marks Ottawa’s ninth homicide of the year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two men brought to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary' Two men brought to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
Two men brought to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa homicide tagOttawa killing tagYork Street shooting tagOttawa homicide unit tagOttawa shooting death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers