1 man killed, another injured in York Street shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting homicide outside the ByWard Market on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of York Street at 11:54 p.m. on Sunday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to hospital, where one later died. Ottawa police did not provide an update on the condition of the second victim on Monday morning.

Investigators said Monday morning they’re looking for suspects who fled the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

The shooting death marks Ottawa’s ninth homicide of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

1:05 Two men brought to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary Two men brought to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary