Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Disappearance of a man in Prince Albert, Sask. now a homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 4:34 pm
Prince Albert, Sask., police said Tristan Chaboyer’s disappearance nine months ago is now a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Prince Albert, Sask., police said Tristan Chaboyer’s disappearance nine months ago is now a homicide investigation. Handout Photo / Prince Albert Police Service

Prince Albert, Sask., police called Tristan Chaboyer’s disappearance nine months ago “suspicious.”

It is now a homicide investigation, police said Monday.

Chaboyer, 24, was reported missing to police on Sept. 10, 2020, after last being seen on the morning of Sept. 4. His disappearance was deemed suspicious on Sept. 18.

Read more: Disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer considered suspicious, Prince Albert police say

Police have not said what has led them to open a homicide investigation, but investigators said Chaboyer’s disappearance is the result of foul play.

Chaboyer has not been located and police have renewed their call for information in the case.

They are asking anyone with information on the events leading up to Chaboyer’s disappearance or his whereabouts to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagmissing person tagPrince Albert tagPrince Albert Police tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert Homicide tagPA police tagtristan chaboyer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers