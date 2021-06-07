Disappearance of a man in Prince Albert, Sask. now a homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., police called Tristan Chaboyer’s disappearance nine months ago “suspicious.”

It is now a homicide investigation, police said Monday.

Chaboyer, 24, was reported missing to police on Sept. 10, 2020, after last being seen on the morning of Sept. 4. His disappearance was deemed suspicious on Sept. 18.

Police have not said what has led them to open a homicide investigation, but investigators said Chaboyer’s disappearance is the result of foul play.

Chaboyer has not been located and police have renewed their call for information in the case.

They are asking anyone with information on the events leading up to Chaboyer’s disappearance or his whereabouts to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

