Prince Albert, Sask. police launch homicide investigation

A death in Prince Albert, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
Police said they found an injured male in the 900 block of 17th Street West just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded to the call.
The male was taken to Victoria Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or the nature of his injuries.
Read more: Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments