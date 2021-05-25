Prince Albert, Sask. police launch homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A death in Prince Albert, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Police said they found an injured male in the 900 block of 17th Street West just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded to the call.

The male was taken to Victoria Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or the nature of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.