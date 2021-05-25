Menu

Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. police launch homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:30 am
A generic photo of a Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the death of a male, who was found injured in Prince Albert, Sask., on May 22, as a homicide. File Photo / Global News

A death in Prince Albert, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Police said they found an injured male in the 900 block of 17th Street West just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: 2 independent observers assigned after Prince Albert Mountie accused in homicide

Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded to the call.

The male was taken to Victoria Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or the nature of his injuries.

Read more: Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
