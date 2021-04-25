Man charged, victim identified in Lloydminster homicide: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the suspicious death in Lloydminster on April 17, which is now deemed a homicide.

Police identified the victim on Saturday as Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24, of Lloydminster. His body was found on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of 50 Avenue “on the Saskatchewan side of the street,” RCMP previously said.

Mounties arrested Lance Dwayne Littlewolfe, 35, of North Battleford, Sask., in that city on April 23 and charged him with second-degree murder. Littlewolfe was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 26.

RCMP said they won’t provide more updates because this case is “now before the courts.”

