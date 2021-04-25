Menu

Crime

Man charged, victim identified in Lloydminster homicide: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Police have laid charges in a Lloydminster homicide. View image in full screen
Police have laid charges in a Lloydminster homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Alberta RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the suspicious death in Lloydminster on April 17, which is now deemed a homicide.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on Lloydminster sidewalk

Police identified the victim on Saturday as Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24, of Lloydminster. His body was found on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of 50 Avenue “on the Saskatchewan side of the street,” RCMP previously said.

Trending Stories

Mounties arrested Lance Dwayne Littlewolfe, 35, of North Battleford, Sask., in that city on April 23 and charged him with second-degree murder. Littlewolfe was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 26.

RCMP said they won’t provide more updates because this case is “now before the courts.”

