Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on Lloydminster sidewalk

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 9:13 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Alberta RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found on a sidewalk in Lloydminster on Saturday.

Police said Sunday that on April 17 at 5 p.m., they responded to the 5300 block of 50 Avenue “on the Saskatchewan side of the street.”

Read more: RCMP major crimes unit investigating ‘sudden death’ in Lloydminster

Mounties want to talk to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or has information.

Trending Stories

RCMP also want dashboard camera footage from anyone travelling on 50 Avenue between 51 and 57 streets on April 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you have information, contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This death was not related to the sudden death in Lloydminster on Friday, April 16, RCMP said.

