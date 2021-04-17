RCMP major crimes unit investigating ‘sudden death’ in Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

Lloydminster RCMP said the major crimes unit is investigating the “sudden death” of a man in the city.

RCMP said officers found the body of the man inside a Lloydminster home Friday around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP seek suspects after shots fired in Lloydminster-area carjacking

The RCMP forensic identification section and major crimes unit were called to help with the investigation, and major crimes has now taken over the investigation.

RCMP remained at the scene Saturday as the investigation continued.

“A police presence can be expected at various locations around Lloydminster as this investigation evolves,” an RCMP statement released Saturday afternoon read.

READ MORE: Death of missing man in Saskatchewan called suspicious by RCMP

Police said there was no threat to the public, and did not provide more details on the death.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the death is being asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.