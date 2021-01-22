Menu

Canada

Woman dead after 3-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 7:45 pm
Investigators say two southbound vans crashed and then a collision occurred between the first southbound van and a northbound semi.
Investigators say two southbound vans crashed and then a collision occurred between the first southbound van and a northbound semi. File / Global News

RCMP say a woman is dead after three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 south of Lloydminster on Thursday.

The crash happened near the hamlet of Lone Rock around 7 p.m., according to a press release.

Read more: Semi-truck driver killed in Rouleau, Sask., train collision

Investigators determined two southbound vans crashed and then a collision occurred between the first southbound van and a northbound semi tractor-trailer unit.

The driver of the first van, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to and passed away in hospital. Her name was not released but Maidstone RCMP said she was from the Wilton, Sask., area.

No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP collision reconstruction unit continues to investigate.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Lone Rock is approximately 250 km northwest of Saskatoon.

Related News
