Semi-truck driver killed in Rouleau, Sask., train collision

A semi-truck driver is dead following a collision with a Canadian Pacific train in Rouleau, Sask., on Friday, say officials.
RCMP say the train and truck collided on a grid road at Highway 39 in an uncontrolled intersection approximately two kilometres east of Rouleau, Sask.
The semi-truck driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene by EMS, say officials.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of CP Police Service.
