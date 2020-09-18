Semi-truck driver killed in Rouleau, Sask., train collision

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck driver is dead following a collision with a Canadian Pacific train in Rouleau, Sask., on Friday, say officials.

RCMP say the train and truck collided on a grid road at Highway 39 in an uncontrolled intersection approximately two kilometres east of Rouleau, Sask.

The semi-truck driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene by EMS, say officials.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of CP Police Service.

1:34 Train collision in Sask. CP rail yard causes fire Train collision in Sask. CP rail yard causes fire