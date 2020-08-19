72-year-old man dies in collision with train in Yorkton, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a train in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP say the incident happened on Monday at around 8 p.m. near Betts Avenue.

EMS attended the scene and transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital the next day, police say.

RCMP have concluded their investigation, but the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Service continues its investigation.

