Canada

72-year-old man dies in collision with train in Yorkton, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 1:26 pm
RCMP have concluded their investigation following a fatal train collision involving a pedestrian.
A 72-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a train in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP say the incident happened on Monday at around 8 p.m. near Betts Avenue.

EMS attended the scene and transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital the next day, police say.

RCMP have concluded their investigation, but the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Service continues its investigation.

