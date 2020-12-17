Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 12 near Hepburn, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 10:01 am
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP says a man was killed and four people were injured after a head-on collision on Highway 12. File / Global News

One person is dead after a head-on crash on a highway north of Saskatoon.

Rosthern RCMP said a southbound vehicle collided with a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 12 near Hepburn just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on icy highway by Delisle, Sask.: RCMP

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 56-year-old man, was declared dead. His name has not been released by police.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle and the driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for over five hours while RCMP officers carried out their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Click to play video 'Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens near Edmonton' Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens near Edmonton
Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens near Edmonton – Dec 1, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashSask RCMPCollisionSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPHighway 12HepburnHighway 12 SaskatchewanHepburn Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers