Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 12 near Hepburn, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a head-on crash on a highway north of Saskatoon.

Rosthern RCMP said a southbound vehicle collided with a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 12 near Hepburn just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 56-year-old man, was declared dead. His name has not been released by police.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle and the driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for over five hours while RCMP officers carried out their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

1:58 Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens near Edmonton Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens near Edmonton – Dec 1, 2020