Impaired driving charges laid in crash northeast of Edmonton that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens

A 45-year-old Saskatchewan man has been charged with several impaired driving-related offences following a crash northeast of Edmonton in September that left two teens dead and seriously injured a third.

Kai Peters, 16, and Alexandra Ollington, 17, of Sherwood Park, Alta., were killed in a crash on Highway 21 just north of Township Road 542 at around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Morgan Maltby, 15, of Fort Saskatchewan, was also in the vehicle with the teens and suffered serious, life-altering injuries. RCMP said Tuesday that Maltby remains in hospital and it’s hoped she can start rehabilitation soon to regain mobility.

The teens were in an SUV that was travelling south on Highway 21 when it was hit by a northbound pickup truck driving in the south lane, RCMP said at the time of the crash.

The RCMP said the complex investigation since the crash included a collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist at the scene, collecting substantial witness evidence and medical information and a laboratory analysis of the driver’s blood alcohol content.

“This was a heartbreaking incident impacting so many family and community members in both Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County,” Insp. Mike McCauley, officer in charge of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, said in a media release Tuesday.

“It’s our hope that the resolution to this investigation will bring some closure to the families involved. We send our heartfelt wishes to Morgan Maltby, and her family, in her continued recovery.”

Two teens killed in a crash on Highway 21 on Thursday night have been identified by friends as Alex Ollington and Keithan Peters, or Kiki. Both were from Sherwood Park. CREDIT: Instagram

On Tuesday, police said Christopher D. Rempel of Caronport, Sask., has since been charged with one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing death in the deaths of Peters and Ollington.

Rempel is also charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm to Maltby.

“The families of the three victims of this crash expressed their relief that this investigation has led to charges,” Cpl. Devon Lafreniere said on behalf of of the families’ representative.

“Waiting for this news has been hard on the families, and while they understand that the ongoing criminal process will continue to be challenging, it is finally a step forward.” Tweet This

Lafreniere said the RCMP and its Victim Services Unit will continue to support the families through their long road ahead.

Rempel is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on Dec. 10.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to the collision south of that city on Highway 21, just north of Township Road 542. Courtesy: Jerome Hunter A memorial is seen on the side of Highway 21 where two Sherwood Park teenagers lost their lives Thursday night. Morris Gamblin/Global News A memorial is seen on the side of Highway 21 where two Sherwood Park teenagers lost their lives Thursday night. Morris Gamblin/Global News A memorial is seen on the side of Highway 21 where two Sherwood Park teenagers lost their lives Thursday night. Morris Gamblin/Global News Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Courtesy: Heather Massel