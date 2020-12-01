1 dead, 1 with critical injuries reported after crash: Yorkton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Yorkton RCMP say one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on the city’s southern edge.

A southbound car on Highway 9 collided with the rear trailer of a westbound semi at the intersection with Highway 16 at around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

A 43-year-old man who was driving the car died while being taken to hospital by ambulance, RCMP said. Police did not release his name but said he was from Churchbridge, Sask.

His passenger, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Regina and last reported to have sustained critical injuries.

RCMP said the semi driver, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing with help from a traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Yorkton is approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Regina.

