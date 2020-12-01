Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 1 with critical injuries reported after crash: Yorkton RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 5:56 pm
A 43-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision at Yorkton, Sask., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
A 43-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision at Yorkton, Sask., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Global News

Yorkton RCMP say one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on the city’s southern edge.

A southbound car on Highway 9 collided with the rear trailer of a westbound semi at the intersection with Highway 16 at around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

Read more: 72-year-old man dies in collision with train in Yorkton, Sask.

A 43-year-old man who was driving the car died while being taken to hospital by ambulance, RCMP said. Police did not release his name but said he was from Churchbridge, Sask.

His passenger, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Regina and last reported to have sustained critical injuries.

RCMP said the semi driver, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing with help from a traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Yorkton is approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Click to play video 'Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash' Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash
Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash – Nov 23, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPFatal CrashSaskatchewan NewsHighway 16YorktonHighway 9Yorkton RCMPYorkton Saskatchewanyorkton news
Flyers
More weekly flyers