23-year-old woman killed in collision on Hwy 7/8 in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say that a 23-year-old woman is dead after a collision on Highway7/8 in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Another female passenger was also transported to hospital as a result of the collision, which occurred on the highway between Fisher Hallman-Road and Homer Watson Boulevard, provincial police say.

Read more: Police release images of motorcyclist connected with fatal crash in Kitchener

“What we know is that shortly after 7 a.m. this morning, there was a single-vehicle crash that caused the occupants to get out of the vehicle, at least some of the occupants to get out of the vehicle,” Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter told Global News shortly before noon.

Cambridge OPP on scene on Hwy 7/8 near Fischer Hallman Rd with a 4 vehicle MVC that has claimed the life of a 23 y.o. female passenger. Initial reports of a male that had died were incorrect. ^dh pic.twitter.com/KUn06F0Dvq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

He says three other vehicles arrived and attempted to avoid the vehicle and its former occupants.

“One of the people that was standing on the highway was struck by one of those other vehicles coming in,” Hunter explained.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in fatal collision in Centre Wellington

He says the highway remains closed as investigators remain at the scene, working to understand what happened.

“There’s not a whole lot of roadway evidence because of the snow,” Hunter said.

“So our investigators do have a bit of an uphill battle trying to piece this together in terms of sequence of events.”