Comments

Canada

23-year-old woman killed in collision on Hwy 7/8 in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:14 pm
A woman was killed on Highway 7/8 on Tuesday morning.
A woman was killed on Highway 7/8 on Tuesday morning. OPP

OPP say that a 23-year-old woman is dead after a collision on Highway7/8 in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Another female passenger was also transported to hospital as a result of the collision, which occurred on the highway between Fisher Hallman-Road and Homer Watson Boulevard, provincial police say.

“What we know is that shortly after 7 a.m. this morning, there was a single-vehicle crash that caused the occupants to get out of the vehicle, at least some of the occupants to get out of the vehicle,” Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter told Global News shortly before noon.

He says three other vehicles arrived and attempted to avoid the vehicle and its former occupants.

“One of the people that was standing on the highway was struck by one of those other vehicles coming in,” Hunter explained.

He says the highway remains closed as investigators remain at the scene, working to understand what happened.

“There’s not a whole lot of roadway evidence because of the snow,” Hunter said.

“So our investigators do have a bit of an uphill battle trying to piece this together in terms of sequence of events.”

