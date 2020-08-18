Menu

Crime

Kitchener man killed in fatal collision in Centre Wellington

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 10:20 am
OPP say a Kitchener man was killed early Sunday morning in a fatal crash.
OPP say a Kitchener man was killed early Sunday morning in a fatal crash.

A 20-year-old Kitchener man died in a single-vehicle collision in Centre Wellington early Sunday, according to Wellington County OPP.

Police say emergency personnel were called to Wellington Road 7 near Wellington Road 18 at around 4 a.m.

Read more: Body found on road outside of Guelph: OPP

OPP say the preliminary investigation shows the man’s car was headed westbound on Wellington Road 7 when it left the road, went into a ditch and collided with a tree.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Wellington County OPP issue 99 tickets over Civic Holiday long weekend

They are withholding his name until the family is notified of his death.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 1-888-310-1122.

