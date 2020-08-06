Menu

Canada

Wellington County OPP issue 99 tickets over Civic Holiday long weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 4:09 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP say officers issued 99 tickets during their annual Civic Holiday long weekend traffic blitz.

Police were targeting the “Big 4” offences: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

OPP reported that 59 tickets were issued for speeding, while another nine were given to drivers accused of stunt driving. There were also nine tickets related to seatbelts and two impaired driving charges.

OPP also reported that no fatal crashes occurred in the county over the long weekend.

“We thank all the motorists for doing their part by making the conscious effort to respect and obey all the traffic laws,” said Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

Last year, OPP issued 126 tickets in Wellington County during the August long weekend.

