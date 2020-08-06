Wellington County OPP issue 99 tickets over Civic Holiday long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say officers issued 99 tickets during their annual Civic Holiday long weekend traffic blitz.

Police were targeting the “Big 4” offences: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

OPP reported that 59 tickets were issued for speeding, while another nine were given to drivers accused of stunt driving. There were also nine tickets related to seatbelts and two impaired driving charges.

OPP also reported that no fatal crashes occurred in the county over the long weekend.

“We thank all the motorists for doing their part by making the conscious effort to respect and obey all the traffic laws,” said Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, OPP issued 126 tickets in Wellington County during the August long weekend.